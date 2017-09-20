Two charged with illegally possessing assault rifle in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown man and woman are facing charges after a loaded assault rifle and ammunition was found at their McKinley Avenue residence.

Gabriel Harrison, 40, and Stacey Thayer, 37, were both charged with second degree criminal possession following a search warrant execution at their residence on Wednesday afternoon.

Entry was made with the assistance of the Jamestown Police Department’s SWAT Team.

Both suspects were charged because they have prior convictions preventing them from legally possessing such a weapon.

