Two teens charged with armed robberies in Fashion Outlets parking lot

By Published:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two teens were arrested and charged with armed robbery in the parking lot of the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, USA on Tuesday.

According to New York State police reports, troopers responded to the mall at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot.

While state police were responding, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office dispatched another report of an armed robbery in a different area of the parking lot.

Town of Niagara Police located and detained a 15-year-old suspect. Niagara Falls Police located and detained the second suspect, 16-year-old Lazarus M. Martin of Niagara Falls.

State Police secured the crime scenes and located a black replica gun and ski mask used in the crimes. Both suspects were charged with second degree robbery and second degree attempted robbery.

Both suspects were arraigned at Town of Lewiston Court. Martin was remanded to Niagara County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail and the 15-year-old suspect was released to a family member.

Both are scheduled to return to Town of Niagara Court on Sept. 21.

Any other persons who may have been a victim of a similar type of crime the night of September 19th is asked to call State Police at 585-344-6200.

