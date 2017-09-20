University of Rochester professor accused of harassment placed on administrative leave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – The University of Rochester professor at the center of a sexual harassment scandal has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a Special Committee’s investigation.

In a complaint filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), a group of faculty and students claim Florian Jaeger sexually harassed students.

The University of Rochester Board of Trustees posted a statement online regarding the investigation into the EEOC complaint. The statement reads, in part:

The Board of Trustees of the University of Rochester has appointed a Special Committee to oversee an independent, comprehensive investigation into all matters involving the EEOC Complaint. The Committee will be chaired by Richard Handler and its members will initially consist of trustees Nomi Bergman, John Davidson, Lance Drummond and Lizette Pérez-Deisboeck. The Committee will also review the University’s processes and procedures related to addressing claims of sexual abuse and harassment. The Committee’s work will proceed to conclusion, irrespective of any decision by the EEOC or any other parties to pursue claims. The University, with agreement from Professor Florian Jaeger, has put Professor Jaeger on administrative leave pending the outcome of the Special Committee’s investigation.

Jaeger sent the following email to students and faculty Tuesday afternoon:

Dear BCS students, post-docs, and faculty, I discussed options with President Seligman of ways I could help University community heal. We jointly agreed that a leave of absence would be a good way forward. I will be working with the University and my lab to make arrangements to ensure that the work of my students and post-docs is protected to the fullest extent possible. I made it clear to President Seligman that this is in no way an admission of guilt with respect to the allegations publicized about me. Florian