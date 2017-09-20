Williamsville native living in Mexico City describes 7.1 earthquake

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO (WIVB)- Joanne Lopez was at work Tuesday afternoon when a 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico City.

“As soon as I hit outside… I could feel the ground starting to shake,” she tells News 4 via Skype.

The Canisius College graduate works in Public Relations for a restaurant in Mexico City; she’s lived there for about six years.

Lopez says rescue efforts following the quake have been nonstop. At least 225 people are confirmed dead, and officials believe that number could grow.

People are buried so deep, Lopez says, heavy machines pose a real danger. Rescue crews are digging through the rubble in hopes of locating survivors.

Civilians are also using a special hand signal, meaning silence; the fist in the air allows first responders to listen for trapped survivors.

Prior to the quake striking, Lopez underwent an earthquake drill to commemorate the devastating quake of 1985 which killed thousands. It was just hours after that drill she was running from a crumbling building.

“As long as you want to be outside and feel like you’re safe, but you’re not because the ground is moving,” she explains.

Lopez’s parents are Buffalo Public School teachers.