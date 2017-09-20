Zay Jones ready for “next opportunity”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Zay Jones says he thought about what could have been on Sunday for about 24 hours following the Bills’ 9-3 loss to the Panthers.

As the Bills marched down the field for a potential game-winning drive, on 4th-and-1, Tyrod Taylor’s pass went off the rookie’s hands and fell incomplete as Buffalo dropped to 1-1 on the season.

“I think if I would have made a spectacular catch, the game-winning touchdown, I would have only dwelled on it for 24 hours,” Jones told reporters as he stood at his locker on Wednesday.

“I think everyone’s seeing I’m back to myself and having fun again. I’m enjoying football again. It sucks at what happened, but it happened. It’s over and I’m learning from it, I’m growing, I’m developing. I’m a rookie, but no excuses. You have to keep moving forward.”

Former Bills receiver Stevie Johnson even reached out to the rookie on Twitter, writing in part he’ll “catch a lot of balls, for a lot of yards and TDs.”

Keep your head up @zayjones11. You’re going to catch a lot of balls, for a lot of yards and TDs…oh and make a ton of money while doing it. — Stevie Johnson (@StevieJohnson13) September 18, 2017

“It was the second NFL game of his career. It’s happened to all of us,” veteran receiver Jordan Matthews said. “I think everyone can attest to where the weight of the world is on their shoulders and they wish they would have capitalized. I know how hard he works, I know how much he cares. We’re going to have his back and support him and get the whole team ready for this week.”

Jones, who set the NCAA’s all-time record for receptions in a season and career, knows he’ll have plenty of opportunities to be a hero on Sundays. He’s ready for the next time his number is called.

“I am going to be in that position again,” he said. “Maybe this week, maybe further down the line, but when that opportunity comes I’m going to be prepared for it and make that catch.”