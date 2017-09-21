Aaron Hernandez lawyer: Brain showed ‘severe’ case of CTE

Aaron Hernandez
FILE - In this March 15, 2017, file photo, Defendant Aaron Hernandez listens during his double murder trial in Suffolk Superior Court, in Boston. A judge is set to hear arguments in a push by lawyers for former NFL star Aaron Hernandez to erase his conviction in a 2013 murder. The former New England Patriots tight end hanged himself in his prison cell April 19 while serving a life sentence in the killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, Pool, File)

(AP) – Lawyers for Aaron Hernandez’s daughter are suing the NFL and the New England Patriots over his death.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in Boston on Thursday claims that the team and league deprived Avielle Hernandez of the companionship of her father.

The lawsuit is separate from a $1 billion settlement in which the league agreed to pay families of players who suffered brain damage because of repeated head trauma while playing football.

Hernandez was diagnosed with the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy. Boston University officials say Hernandez also had early brain atrophy and perforations in a central membrane. CTE can only be diagnosed in an autopsy.

Hernandez killed himself in April in the jail cell where he was serving a life-without-parole sentence for a 2013 murder.

In a news conference at his offices, Hernandez’ attorney Jose Baez says testing showed that Hernandez had a severe case of the disease.

CTE can be caused by repeated head trauma and leads to symptoms like violent mood swings, depression and other cognitive difficulties. Hernandez killed himself in April in the jail cell where he was serving a life-without-parole sentence for a 2013 murder. His death came just hours before the Patriots visited the White House to celebrate their latest Super Bowl victory.

 A recent study found evidence of the disease in 110 of 111 former NFL players whose brains were examined.

