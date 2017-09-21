Behind the scenes at Platter’s Chocolate Factory for National Sponge Candy day

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — At Platter’s Chocolate factory up to one thousand pounds of sponge candy can be produced in a day.

“We take corn syrup, sugar, and water and we cook it to 295 degrees,” said Joe Urban, Platter’s Chocolate co-owner.

Once that mixture cools gelatin and water is added and mixed, then baking soda. That’s left to cool overnight and the next day….

“We cut it, and then we shake the sponge dust off of it so that the chocolate adheres to the sponge and then what we do is we coat it down the line,” said Urban.

“Popular flavor really is milk but in the Tonawandas it’s orange,” said John DiGuiseppe, Platter’s Chocolate VP of Business Development.

“What this machine here does is it coats the piece, any excess chocolate falls back down into the tank and it’s recirculated through,” said Platter’s.

The popular sweet treat was born here in Western New York and Platter’s even has a connection to the famous Lucille Ball chocolate scene.

“She worked in Betty Dickson Candies which was in Jamestown, New York which the processes that we use for our sponge candy and equipment we used to make it, we bought Betty Dickson Candies back in ’92 so we are actually are using some of the equipment that was used by them back then,” said Urban.

SPONGE CANDY FESTIVITIES AT PLATTER’S CHOCOLATE:

Thursday, September 21st: National Sponge Candy Day!

-Sponge Candy running down the line all day

-Free Sponge Candy Samples

-Magician performing from 7pm-8pm

Friday, September 22nd:

-Geared towards adults, we will be featuring 42 North Brewing Company with a beer and chocolate pairing starting at 7

($20 suggested cash only donation)

-Live Music

-Sponge Candy Samples

Saturday, September 23rd:

-Sponge Candy 5K Walk/Run

Registration- http://www.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=9784

-Live Music

-Sponge Candy Samples

-Food, Giveaways, Basket Raffles

ALL PROCEEDS WILL BE GOING TO HURRICANE HARVEY RELIEF EFFORTS

http://www.spongecandyfest.com/