Buffalo Police officer suspended again over “Angry Cops” videos

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo Police officer who landed in hot water in 2016 for his social media use has been suspended again for making videos, sources say.

Officer Richard Hy was suspended in Feb. 2016 for the seven-second “Vine” videos he made under the handle “Angry Cops”, parodying his experience as a police officer.

The “Vine” platform has been since dismantled, but Hy has continued to post videos to his “Angry Cops” Facebook and Instagram profiles.

In Oct. 2016, Hy was accused of choking and harassing someone.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

