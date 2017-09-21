Buffalo Police responding to reported shooting on LeRoy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are on the scene of a reported shooting in the 300 block of LeRoy Avenue.
According to a tweet by Buffalo Police, two males were apparently struck by gunfire.
Traffic in the area could be affected.
