Buffalo’s Puerto Rican community waits in agony as Island remains without power

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A step inside Montes Grocery and Deli on Swan Street in Buffalo is proof Hurricane Maria’s devastation reaches far beyond the Caribbean islands the storm pounded this week.

The grab-and-go-bodega was filled with customers Thursday afternoon during the lunch rush; most of them have family on Puerto Rico.

“Every customer you get in the store. How’s your family? Have you heard anything? We all ask each other the same question, we’re all stuck on the same answer,” Zorida Reyes, who works at Montes, tells us.

The owner of popular deli knows the agony of her customers all too well.

“Last time I heard from them it was on Tuesday. And I’m just waiting for a phone call,” says Esther Montes of her family.

Like most people on the island, Montes’ family have homes made of concrete. She tells me her family was planning to remain at their home for the duration of the storm.

Jose Neras is new to Buffalo; he lives here with his wife and young daughter.

“I got my mom, dad, my two sisters, my brother, uncle, grandma, everybody,” he says, explaining his entire family lives on Puerto Rico.

With the island’s electricity still out, he feels hopeless.

“It’s hard because I want to help all my family and my friends. I can do nothing. I can’t even travel to Puerto Rico right now.”

Buffalo has a large Puerto Rican community both downtown and on the city’s west side, among other areas.

Reyes, who’s waiting to hear from her parents on the island, says people here are doing all they can to keep spirits up. But until families can communicate with one another, that’s an uphill battle.

“Every time the phone ring I just run to see if it’s one of them over there,” Montes says.