Cause of Bethlehem Steel fire ruled ‘undetermined’

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The investigation into the cause of last year’s Bethlehem Steel fire that burned for four days, forcing hundreds of people to leave their homes has concluded.

Thursday, Buffalo Fire Investigators ruled the cause of the fire “undetermined.”

James Otwell, a lead investigator with Buffalo Fire, says he’s highly certain the fire was caused by a broken light bulb that fell on cardboard and plastic. Otwell says witness statements describe a popping sound and investigators recovered pieces of a light bulb and light fixtures at the exact location in the building.

Otwell told News 4, because no one saw it happen, he can’t definitively prove it was the cause. He says it took firefighters four days to get to the location of the fire and another week to dig out.

Officials say the cause falls under the four categories to determine a fire; natural, accidental, incendiary and undetermined.

Otwell said the investigation took 10 months to complete due to forensic tests and independent testing with multiple agencies.

Lackawanna residents have mixed reactions to the cause of the fire.

“It seems a little funny that they wouldn’t be able to figure out what actually started that fire,” said Andrea Haxton, resident.

“Seeing that the fire was so extensive how could you find out anything? That’s the worst fire I’ve ever seen in Lackawanna and I lived here all my life,” said Butch Yeager, resident.

Many people living in Bethlehem Park say the structure should be taken down.

“It’s an eye sore and I think we waited long enough,” said Carol Migliore, resident.

“We would just like something nice, something for the people, some kind of thriving business,” said Haxton.

Homeowners say they’re still concerned about health risks and the air quality.

Fire officials told News 4 we should learn more about the investigation in the coming days.