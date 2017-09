FREWSBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Frewsburg man is facing charges for abusing animals.

New York State Troopers say Thomas Wallace, 26, locked dogs in a trailer without food, water, light or even fresh air.

Police credit a tip from the public for leading them to the scene.

A veterinarian with the SPCA will examine the dogs.

Wallace is charged with with Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals.