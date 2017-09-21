Corfu man killed in Wyoming County crash

TOWN OF MIDDLEBURY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Corfu man died as the result of a vehicle crash in Wyoming County Thursday.

New York State Police say Dean Dale, 54, was driving east on W. Middlebury Rd., in the Town of Middlebury, when he failed to yield to a tractor trailer on E. Bethany Rd.

Dale struck the northbound vehicle, and following the crash, officials tried to performed live-saving measures on him, but he did not survive.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m.

State Police are investigating the incident.

