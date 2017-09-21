Crime Stoppers looking for suspect who installed “skimmer” on ATM

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Crime Stoppers Buffalo is looking to identify an individual who installed a “skimmer” at an ATM at a Clarence gas station.
Anyone with information is asked to call 716-867-6161.
