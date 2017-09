BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The amount of debt college students are racking up varies widely from state to state.

According to new data, the average debt, as of graduation time in 2016 was nearly $20,000 in Utah, but more than $36,000 in New Hampshire.

For New York, we’re right in the middle, with an average of more than $30,000.

The data is based on financial aid policies, tuition and the cost of living.