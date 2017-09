ENGLAND (WIVB) — Now that Summer swimsuit season is over, you might be thinking of a quick way to bulk up for Winter.

The dad bag might be the answer.

Designed by a British artist, the fanny pack gives the wearer an automatic dad bod. The bag looks like a pudgy, hairy belly.

It comes in many skin tones and belly hair styles.

The artist said he always wanted a dad bod, but he’s concerned about health issues, so he designed the bag instead.