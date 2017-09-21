Group combining efforts for a healthier Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A community group in Niagara Falls is hoping to create change for the city through joining forces.

The grassroots effort refers to itself as the Creating a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative. Their main goal is to enhance the quality of life for everyone living in the region.

The group hopes they can be agents for improving the area, boosting businesses, enhancing the economy, attracting more visitors, and bringing together everyone living and working in Niagara Falls.

“A lot of times things that happen in our city can be seen as separated,” said Brian Archie, one of the co-chairs. “We want to do what we can to lift some of those barriers out of the way so that everyone is included in these actions.”

Group is hosting an inaugural event this weekend called ‘Walk the Falls’. All those interested in walking, riding, or running from Main Street to Whirlpool State Park can register at the Hub on Main Street from 9-9:30am Saturday, September 23.