NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gun owners are invited to turn in their weapons Thursday in Niagara Falls.

People can trade working and non-functional firearms for gift cards, no questions asked.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s office is holding the gun buyback at the old Niagara Falls police headquarters.

The AG’s office has conducted similar buybacks before.

This is happening at 520 Hyde Park Blvd. from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.