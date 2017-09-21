Hundreds of animals removed from Lockport home

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Charges are pending after the Niagara County SPCA seized hundreds of animals from a Lockport home.

In all, the SPCA took two tortoises, a guinea pig, 31 snakes, 30 quail, 10 cats, 13 rabbits, five ferrets, two sun conures, a hedgehog and 250 feeder mice and rats.

One of the snakes had to be euthanized. A dead Argentine tegu was also found.

The SPCA went to the home on Tuesday after receiving a call from code enforcement officials.

Outside of the home, the smell of ammonia was present, according to the SPCA.

“Upon inspection, we found cats in crates with litter boxes that hadn’t been cleaned in a week or more, filthy bird and ferret cages, many male quail co-housed with feather loss, fighting and pecking at each others eyes, rats in urine soaked bedding and snakes in totes where the feces had become moldy,” the SPCA said. After the animals were brought back to the SPCA, they were examined. Some of them were placed into foster care. Because charges have not yet been filed, the name of the animals’ owner and their address cannot be released by the SPCA.