Justice Sotomayor says she hasn’t heard from half her family in Puerto Rico

Washington (CNN) – US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Thursday said she has not heard from “half her family” in Puerto Rico, where Hurricane Maria has knocked out power after striking the island territory.

The justice said she and her family “are exceedingly concerned,” while speaking with CNN’s Nia-Malika Henderson on a panel at the Democracy at a Crossroads National Summit held at the Newseum.
“The island is suffering a great tragedy right now,” Sotomayor said. “Myself personally and the rest of my family, we are exceedingly concerned. We ask for your prayers.”
Puerto Rico’s Gov. Ricardo Rosselló told CNN on Wednesday night that at least one person died in the storm, and no one on the island has power from utilities.
Sotomayor, the first Hispanic person on the Supreme Court, was the keynote speaker for the summit, which focuses on the need for better civic education.
The summit is co-hosted by iCivics, which was founded by Justice Sandra Day O’Connor in 2009. iCivics “exists to engage students in meaningful civic learning,” according to its website. It provides civics teachers with free resources, including online games, to help students be more engaged.
Sotomayor said O’Connor introduced her to the organization. She has since spent much of her time touring schools and talking to students. After Henderson asked a few questions, Sotomayor walked around the room answering questions from attendees, including students.

