KIND chocolate bars recalled over undeclared walnuts

NEW YORK (WIVB) — A number of chocolate bars hit store shelves without the mention of walnuts being in them.

Back in March, KIND removed walnuts from their Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt recipe, but a number of bars that had walnuts were packaged in boxes that did not list them as an ingredient.

Here are boxes being recalled:

Dark Chocolate Nuts and Sea Salt (12-Count Box)

Lot Code: BK16264A1

Best Before Date: 12/20/2017

Dark Chocolate Nuts and Sea Salt (12-Count Box)

Lot Code: BK16308A1

Best Before Date: 2/4/18

Anyone with questions about refunds or replacements can call KIND at 1-855-884-5463 during weekday business hours, or email customerservice@kindsnacks.com