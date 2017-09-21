KIND chocolate bars recalled over undeclared walnuts

NEW YORK (WIVB) — A number of chocolate bars hit store shelves without the mention of walnuts being in them.
Back in March, KIND removed walnuts from their Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt recipe, but a number of bars that had walnuts were packaged in boxes that did not list them as an ingredient.
Here are boxes being recalled:
- Dark Chocolate Nuts and Sea Salt (12-Count Box)
Lot Code: BK16264A1
Best Before Date: 12/20/2017
- Dark Chocolate Nuts and Sea Salt (12-Count Box)
Lot Code: BK16308A1
Best Before Date: 2/4/18
Anyone with questions about refunds or replacements can call KIND at 1-855-884-5463 during weekday business hours, or email customerservice@kindsnacks.com