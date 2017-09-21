Lackawanna firefighters receive state’s highest civilian honor after April rescue

Related Coverage $11,000 reward being offered for info in Lackawanna arson

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nearly a dozen of Lackawanna’s bravest were honored for rescuing a family from a burning home.

Authorities say someone started that blaze back in April. An $11,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

The Soliman family, on the mend, stood by local leaders on Wednesday to honor the Lackawanna Fire Department.

City leaders spoke about how lucky this family is to be alive.

The fire started at a multi-family home on Ingham St. in April. 20 people were inside, and seven went to the hospital that night.

Zaid Soliman, 3, and Zainab Soliman, 4, were two of those seriously injured.

Some family members spent up to a full month in the hospital.

Four Muslim families lived at the now condemned building. They believe the fire was set on purpose.

On Wednesday, one of the families got to tour the Lackawanna Fire Department trucks and meet the first responders who saved their lives.

Yassir Soliman said “On the night of April 22, these heroes risked their lives to save others. An amazing crew of 11 firemen battled an intense fire, working hand-in-hand. It is because of their actions that my 3-year-old nephew Zaid and his mother Claudia are still with us.”

All 11 firefighters were honored with New York State Senate Liberty Medals — the state’s highest civilian honor.

Sen. Tim Kennedy also announced a $100,000 state grant that will go to the Lackawanna fire and police departments.

They will use that money to buy upgraded vehicles for the departments.