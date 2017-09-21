‘Made in America Act’ veto upheld after three legislators switch votes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Less than seven weeks after receiving overwhelming approval by the Erie County Legislature, the Made in America Act was defeated Thursday afternoon, when the move to override a veto by County Executive Mark Poloncarz fell two votes short.
“It’s pathetic that three people said yes if you weeks ago and now went in and said no, the exact same law, the exact same wording, they said no after the county executive said no,” said Legislator Ted Morton, R-Cheektowaga, the bill’s sponsor. “You put two and two together, it’s pure politics.”
Three legislators changed their vote Thursday from their initial vote in early August: Democrats Betty Jean Grant (Buffalo), Tom Loughran (Amherst) and Barbara Miller Williams (Buffalo). All three voted against overriding the veto.
He released a statement following Thursday’s meeting.
“I stand at the ready to work with the Legislature to draft and support a law that accomplishes the intentions of this piece of legislation,” Poloncarz wrote. “I wholeheartedly believe the County has a role to play in encouraging the purchase of American-made products and materials but cannot endorse the Bill as presently drafted simply so that I can say we have passed a law. It is our responsibility to enact laws that will withstand legal scrutiny and stand the test of time beyond our tenure in government, not just pass those that are symbolic in nature.”