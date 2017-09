ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – With temperatures projected to be in the 80s and sunny this Sunday, New Era Field is taking extra measures to make sure fans stay cool during the Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos game.

Bottled water will be discounted to $3 a bottle during the game.

There will also be a designated “Keep Cool” tent, with lemonade, sunscreen, and eye blacks provided.