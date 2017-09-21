Police: Bad drug deal ends up with arrests of both buyer and seller

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a man complained that a drug dealer “ripped him off,” he and the man accused of selling the drugs were both arrested.

According to Tonawanda police, Michael Schlifke, 26, of Tonawanda, sold what were believed to be Suboxone strips to Niagara Falls resident Kristopher Fedeson, 41.

Fedeson noticed that the strips were altered and empty, police say, leading to Fedeson confronting Schlifke about the transaction.

A foot chase between the two began in the Riverview section of Tonawanda, and that’s when police got involved.

Schlifke was found in a backyard on Beyer Dr., and both he and Fedeson were detained.

Schlifke was charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Petit Larceny and Criminal Trespassing.

Fedeson was charged with Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Both were held for court after their Wednesday night arrests.

