Residents mistake Halloween decorations for crime scene

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department in Tennessee calmed residents after a homeowner began decorating for Halloween.

The sheriff’s department posted on Facebook asking residents to not call 9-1-1 to report a crime scene at a home.

Some residents mistook Halloween decorations in a home’s driveway as an actual human. The display shows what looks to be a human crushed by a garage door.

The sheriff’s department wrote, “Congratulate the homeowner on a great display.”

This story was originally posted by WATE, a Nexstar contributing station.