Teen entrepreneur’s beauty business is booming

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — When walking into the maker space on the second floor of the Pierce Arrow building, it initially looks like a chemistry lab combined with a bakery with blenders near beakers.

Inside, a young woman in her teens is suited up in a lab coat, finding the perfect balance between lavender and vanilla.

“Tons and tons of research went into this,” said Zandra Cunningham, the creator, owner, and CEO of Zandra’s Beauty, an all-natural skincare line.

Zandra, 17, started her company when she was just 9-years-old. After asking her dad for lip balm every day (which is still her favorite product, to this day), he told her to make her own; so she did.

Now, her line has more than 40 different products, five signature scents, and is worth almost half a million dollars.

“You really never stop learning,” said Zandra. “If you stop learning, you stop growing and I don’t want Zandra’s to stop growing.”

She said it was a huge learning curve at first as she hadn’t even hit double digits yet and was in her family’s kitchen, experimenting with different items, trying to find a pH balance; trying to figure out what a pH balance is!

“First off, learning how to make [the items] – how to create a formula and different properties and ingredients and their characteristics.”

Then, she had to do market research on top of learning how to run a business. Zandra says as she entered fairs and markets, she’d quickly be accepted only to be turned away just as fast once the organizers found out her age.

“It was a slap in the face but it pushed me to prove them wrong,” said Zandra about the challenges she faced as a young entrepreneur. “It was a lot of getting people to really take me seriously and to buy into the idea that it wasn’t my parents but it was me.”

She said her parents were a bit skeptical at first too.

“They didn’t want to put all this time, money, and their resources into it for it to only be a hobby,” said Zandra. “You learn, very quickly, the difference between a hobby and a business. In a business, even when you don’t feel like doing it, you have to put in the time.”

Zandra’s mom and dad are on payroll at the teen’s company now and they’ve supporting her every step of the way as they’ve watched the business grow from their kitchen to shelves in stores across America, including Paper Source and Whole Foods.

When the young business owner isn’t creating new items for the line, Zandra travels, talking with different groups about teen entrepreneurship. And her company is giving back to those all around the globe – 10% of sales from her line goes toward organizations which educate and empower young women.

“This is a line by a teen, for all teens and everybody with every body,” said Zandra. “Everybody is different. We all come in different shapes and sizes but there is still a way we can all get a long and be treated equally.”

The well rounded honors student has big dreams – she’s looking to attend an Ivy League University next year after graduating high school and wants Zandra’s to become a household.

She says it can it be tough to balance everything, adding her friends are all very understanding, and feels the effort and energy she’s putting into her budding business now, is worth it.

“The more I made it not about the money and more about ‘I want my business to stand for something and be a vehicle for change,’ that’s when everything started to fall into place.”

For more information on Zandra’s Beauty and to order products, visit her website here.