Tonawanda man charged with two home burglaries

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Tonawanda man has been charged with two residential burglaries in the City of Tonawanda.

Garrett M. Shugg, 29, of Cleveland Avenue was charged Wednesday night after a search warrant was executed at his residence. Police found numerous items from the burglaries at his residence, as well as a donation jig stolen from Tops Markets on Young Street and narcotics and crack pipes.

The first burglary occurred at a house on Clarence Harder Drive, where jewelry, a pick-up truck, and a TV were stolen.

The second burglary occurred during daylight hours on Tuesday at a house on East Niagara Street. Jewelry and money were taken.

The stolen pick-up was found not far from the scene of the second burglary.

Shugg was charged with two counts of second degree burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts possession of stolen property, two counts of petit larceny, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Shugg was arraigned and bail was set at $20,000.

He is due in court on Sept. 26.