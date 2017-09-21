WNYers use social media and other apps to try to connect with family in Puerto Rico

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 3 million people are without power in Puerto Rico alone and may be for the next four to six months.

Many western New Yorkers say they haven’t spoken to their families on the island in days following the destruction of Hurricane Maria. Most of them have been glued to their phones using Instagram and Facebook to try to get in contact with family and friends.

Marta Velez Zayas says she was able to communicate with a friend via Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

But she still hasn’t been in touch with her 81-year-old father who lives alone on the west coast of Puerto Rico.

“It’s actually been three days with today that I haven’t spoken to my dad so there’s no communication. No lights, the tower’s broke down so there’s no not even for a cellphone. It’s been kind of devastating,” said Marta Velez Zayas who lives in Buffalo.

She says she’s only seen a picture of what his street, where she grew up, now looks like.

“It’s actually like a lake. My house where I lived it was a two plant house, you can’t see the bottom plant were I lived you only see the second apartment,” said Velez Zayas.

“When I saw that I cried. All I do is cry. But at this point I have to be strong and positive and have faith in God that they’re okay,” said Velez Zayas.

Velez Zayas says she’s turned to social media to try to get updates. That’s where she’s received videos from friends showing the devastating floods.

Many people have been calling the hotlines set up for people to be able to reach out to the families in Puerto Rico, but they only get a busy signal.

“We don’t give up quite easily you know we’re helping each other and supporting each other and we just got to be there together,” said Velez Zayas.

Some people tell me they’ve been using the ‘Zello’ app, which works like a walkie –talkie, to try to track down their families.

Buffalo’s Puerto Rican community plans to have another meeting Friday afternoon to figure how to help.