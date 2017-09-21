WNYers use social media and other apps to try to connect with family in Puerto Rico

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 3 million people are without power in Puerto Rico alone and may be for the next four to six months.

Many western New Yorkers say they haven’t spoken to their families on the island in days following the destruction of Hurricane Maria. Most of them have been glued to their phones using Instagram and Facebook to try to get in contact with family and friends.

Marta Velez Zayas says she was able to communicate with a friend via Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

But she still hasn’t been in touch with her 81-year-old father who lives alone on the west coast of Puerto Rico.

“It’s actually been three days with today that I haven’t spoken to my dad so there’s no communication. No lights, the tower’s broke down so there’s no not even for a cellphone. It’s been kind of devastating,” said Marta Velez Zayas who lives in Buffalo.

She says she’s only seen a picture of what his street, where she grew up, now looks like.

“It’s actually like a lake. My house where I lived it was a two plant house, you can’t see the bottom plant were I lived you only see the second apartment,” said Velez Zayas.

“When I saw that I cried. All I do is cry. But at this point I have to be strong and positive and have faith in God that they’re okay,” said Velez Zayas.

Velez Zayas says she’s turned to social media to try to get updates. That’s where she’s received videos from friends showing the devastating floods.

Many people have been calling the hotlines set up for people to be able to reach out to the families in Puerto Rico, but they only get a busy signal.

“We don’t give up quite easily you know we’re helping each other and supporting each other and we just got to be there together,” said Velez Zayas.

Some people tell me they’ve been using the ‘Zello’ app, which works like a walkie –talkie, to try to track down their families.

Buffalo’s Puerto Rican community plans to have another meeting Friday afternoon to figure how to help.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s