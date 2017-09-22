Apple says its new watch has cellular connectivity problems

The Associated Press Published:
Apple
This Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, photo shows the Apple logo at a store in Miami Beach, Fla. Apple has set Sept. 12, 2017, as the date for an annual post-Labor Day showcase. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple confirmed that its new Series 3 Apple Watch can encounter problems connecting to a cellular network. The problems arise when the watch joins unauthenticated Wi-Fi networks without connectivity.

This can happen when the watch tries to join a Wi-Fi network the user has previously logged in to using another Apple device, like an iPhone or a computer. The company says it is investigating a fix for the problem.

To work around it, users can get their phone to “forget” the network.

The latest watch, which starts at $399, has been hotly anticipated because its cellular connectivity means people can use it without carrying their phone around.

The watch doesn’t require a new data plan, but an add-on to existing plans. This generally costs $5 to $10 a month.

