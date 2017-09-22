Bills fans prepare for things to heat up on and off the field

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills fans are looking forward to the team heading back home as they’re taking on the Broncos. They’re hoping for the season to heat up a bit and they’ll at least be seeing that in one way as the mercury is supposed to rise to around 88 degrees at the time the Bills are charging onto the turf at New Era Field.

“Well, it’s looking like it’s going to be a hot one,” said Kevin Murphy, a diehard fan, already geared up for the game in a McCoy jersey. “I don’t really want to be in the heat.”

It could be the hottest home game on record since 2002 when the temperature hit 89 degrees during a Bills home opener loss to the Jets.

Fans are hoping for a different outcome but expecting similar weather this week.

“We want to win but we want to make sure fans are going home safely after the game,” said Andy Major, the Buffalo Bills Vice President of Operations and Guest Experience.

The organization is pushing for fans to remain hydrated ahead of the game and during it, as well; reducing the price of water bottles inside the stadium to $3 from the regular $5. There will be a cooling tent located along Abbott Road as well.

“We do see an uptick on heat related issues and that’s always the concern,” said Major. “We want to make sure we’re out in front of this and trying to get the message to fans to hydrate and drink a lot of water and enjoy the game.”

Some signs of someone suffering from a heat related issue include appearing dizzy or disoriented, having a flushed face and issues walking. The Orchard Park Police Chief, Mark Pacholec, encourages fans to stick together and look out for their fellow Bills Backers, saying if someone does appear lightheaded, give them water, bring them to a shady area, and help them sit down. And if someone winds up passing out from the hot weather, make sure they don’t hit their head.

“They need to bring the appropriate gear – have a hat to keep themselves protected from sun, sunglasses, wear sunscreen,” said Chief Pacholec. “Hydrate with water; drink water less alcohol.”

Convenience stores down the street are stocking up, hoping to help fans beat the heat.

“It’s going to be a crazy one,” said Sobi Kahnna, the owner of Stadium Enterprise, a store right down the street from the stadium. “The busiest one because it’s going to be super hot that day.”

Kahnna has extra cases of water and bags of ice ready for game day.

Fans tell us they’ll be safe but still show up to support the Bills.

“Ain’t going to bother me,” said Jim Pirritino, a season ticket holder. “I’ll just sweat a little more.”