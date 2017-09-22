Charlie Tan in federal custody, facing federal weapon charges

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – Charles Tan is in federal custody, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Southwick. Tan was taken into custody after crossing into the United States over the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge on Friday.

Tan will be arraigned at 4 p.m. on Saturday, in Syracuse, according to his attorney.

ORIGINAL:

Charles Tan, the Pittsford man whose murder charges were dismissed in the killing of his father, is now facing new federal weapon charges, according to an indictment that was unsealed Friday.

The indictment, which was originally filed August 23, shows Tan is being charged with a count of Receiving Firearm and Ammunition with Intent to Commit and Offense, and two counts of False Statement During Purchase of a Firearm.

The first count alleges Tan, on or about February 5th, 2015, in Cortland, received a Remington Model 870 12 Gauge Shotgun, Winchester 12 Gauge ammunition, and Federal 12 Gauge Shotgun ammunition with “intent to commit, among other felonies, Murder in the Second Degree, Manslaughter in the First Degree, and Manslaughter in the Second Degree.”

The second and third counts allege Tan lied to acquire that Remington from a Walmart store in Cortland.

Tan’s murder trial ended in a hung jury, and a judge dismissed the case in a controversial decision.

Earlier this year an appellate court ruled Tan could not be tried further on murder charges.