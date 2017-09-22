CVS to limit opioid drug prescriptions for certain conditions

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – One of the nation’s largest pharmacies is making it harder to get opioids to fight the epidemic of overdoses.

CVS says it will limit opioid supplies to seven days for new patients with acute conditions.

The company will also cap daily dosages and only fill versions of the drugs that work for shorter time frames.

The pharmacy giant’s CEO says patients often bring prescriptions for 30 or 60 pills when they don’t need nearly that many.

