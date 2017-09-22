CVS to limit opioid drug prescriptions for certain conditions

Nexstar contributors Published:

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – One of the nation’s largest pharmacies is making it harder to get opioids to fight the epidemic of overdoses.

CVS says it will limit opioid supplies to seven days for new patients with acute conditions.

The company will also cap daily dosages and only fill versions of the drugs that work for shorter time frames.

The pharmacy giant’s CEO says patients often bring prescriptions for 30 or 60 pills when they don’t need nearly that many.

This story was originally published by WTEN, a Nexstar contributing station.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s