Elma woman charged with staying in park after hours, attacking sheriff’s deputies

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Elma woman is facing several charges after refusing to leave a park Thursday night.

According to Erie County Sheriff’s reports, a deputy encountered Laura Rusinski, 37, of Elma, playing on a swing set in Elma Meadows County Park around 9:15 p.m. Thursday. The deputy requested that she leave and continued his patrol.

As the deputy was exiting the park, he noticed Rusinski standing on the golf course.

According to reports, when asked why she didn’t comply with the deputy’s request, Rusinski replied that she didn’t want to leave.

The deputy was issuing her a ticket when Rusinski walked away from him and headed back to the golf course.

The deputy then detained her in his patrol vehicle and informed her that she would be taken back to her vehicle and then be free to leave, at which point she began banging her head on the door and yelling.

Back at her vehicle, Rusinski threw the appearance ticket on the ground and refused to take possession of the document.

When a second deputy arrived at the scene, she charged at him, reports say.

Rusinski was then placed in handcuffs and taken to the Erie County Holding Center.

She was charged with criminal trespass, obstruction of governmental administration, two counts of violating a local law, and remaining in the park after it is closed.

She was held in lieu of $250 bail.