Embattled Buffalo cop suspended again without pay

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police Officer Richard Hy may have shot his last internet video — at least as a Buffalo cop.

Multiple law enforcement and other sources with knowledge of the incidents have said this could be the final straw for an officer who was suspended without pay two times last year.

In this latest case, Hy’s union may not be able to help him.

Hy is a four-year veteran of the force, working mostly in the housing unit. He’s perhaps best known for his comical approach to policing on social media sites under the name “Angry Cops.”

Earlier this week, Hy released two new

videos on Facebook, the second of which is what got him suspended for 30 days without pay. In the video, Hy takes aim at what appears to be a woman in the throes of addiction, struggling to stand outside the city court building.

At one point, Hy appears to offer the woman help, asking whether she has a cell phone and if she’s going inside “in case you pass out, the court officers can help.”

But a short time later makes a declaration about her family, telling viewers she had her children taken away from her.

Hy was suspended twice without pay in 2016, a rare step taken by the department because that usually requires a hearing. Hy was suspended in February for a series of videos on social media; and again in September for allegedly choking and harassing a man in West Seneca.

Longtime community advocate Avi Isreal lost his son Michael to the opiate epidemic six years ago.

“We live in a society that is very judgemental,” Israel said. “We judge people, we don’t know their circumstances of this young lady or how she got addicted.”

Israel works with law enforcement at the local, county, state and federal levels to help combat the deadly trends sweeping WNY.

He says this kind of behavior only hurts the efforts of law enforcement and the community, by perpetuating stereotypes.

“It definitely adds to the stigma that addiction, they do it to themselves,” he said. “Society looks at you like you’re a failure, you’re a criminal, you’re a misfit, like you did it to yourself. No one wants to be an addict.

“Maybe they made the choice to take a pill or snort heroin,” he added. “But no body makes a choice to be an addict.”

Buffalo police said again Friday they can’t comment on personnel issues. But decisions will need to be made once the period of 30 days without pay is up toward the end of next month.