Falls water crisis avoided, busted 24″ pipe shut off

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A massive water main break overnight at the Goodyear plant in Niagara Falls sent hundreds of gallons of water gushing into the air.

City officials said a 24-inch water main at the plant on 56th Street blew, sending water gushing into the street. Niagara Falls Water Board Superintendent Bob Drury dispatched a supervisor to the scene.

“He saw a river basically coming out of Goodyear. It was very deep, it was going down the road.”

The gusher cut water pressure to a trickle across Niagara Falls which could have jeopardized emergency services. Top city officials converged on the leak, and Mayor Paul Dyster said Fire Chief Thomas Colangelo took action in case hydrants lacked the pressure to fight fires.

“Our Chief Colangelo got in touch with surrounding fire departments, and had tanker trucks on call in the event we had to fight a fire, we would have had to truck water into the scene.”

By dawn the water leak was brought under control, which Drury said avoided the need to boil or conserve water.

“We did not go into a crisis situation. We were still putting out good quality, top quality, chlorinated water, so we never went into a crisis situation. The Health Department was notified under protocols, and it stemmed a major water problem.”

While the busted pipe was within the Goodyear Tire complex, it is maintained by the city. Company officials reported no one at the plant was hurt, but operations at the plant have been suspended until the problem is fixed.

City officials have decided the busted pipe has to be replaced, and they are going to be working with contractors over the weekend to get the job done.