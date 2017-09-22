Hurricane Maria Relief Fund set up in Buffalo, donations, money being collected

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Buffalo, along with Western New York Latino Leaders, has established a “Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria Relief Fund” to help support residents of Puerto Rico following the devastating hurricane.

Multiple donation centers have been set up to collect items for emergency relief from Sept. 25 to Oct. 6 (at least).

Locations include:

Buffalo City Hall

All county buildings

ECC

Belle Center, 104 Maryland St. (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

St. Anthony’s Church, 306 Ingham Ave., Lackawanna (10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.)

Items being collected include

bottled water

“D” batteries

canned goods

old-style can openers

candles

flashlights

baby supplies (diapers and wipes)

A more extensive list of donation drop-off locations and requested items can be found here.

Other donation options include a bank account at M&T Bank, managed through the Belle Center.

Tax-deductible checks may be made payable to the Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria Relief Fund. A GoFundMe account has also been set up and can be accessed through the Puerto Rican Hurricane Maria Relief Fund Facebook page.

Buffalo has one of the largest Puerto Rican communities outside of the island, a press release from Mayor Byron Brown’s office said Friday.

“It has personally affected many city residents who have struggled in recent days, not knowing if their loved ones are safe,” the statement said.