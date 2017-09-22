Injured seal heads to Acquarium of Niagara

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Harbor and Gray Seals at the Acquarium of Niagara welcomed a new roommate Friday evening.

The 6-month-old male Harbor Seal pup travelled to Niagara Falls from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in New Jersey; a boat injury caused him to need an amputation of one of his back flippers.

“The first reaction for any rescue center is to get those animals back out in the wild as quick as possible,” explains Acquarium of Niagara’s Executive Director Gary Siddall.

However, Siddall says not all animals fit that criteria, which is determined by the federal government and expert zoologists.

Whether or not an animal will be able to swim and survive on its own in the wild, is an important factor when it comes to release.

“Because of those limited mobility issues, he was designated for placemet here at the aquarium, and that is actually quite the process,” says Siddall.

Seals are actually pretty easy marine mammals to transport, Siddall says. Contrary to what some expect, they don’t need to be in water.

The injured pup was transported from New Jersey in a van.

For safety reasons, he will be in quarantine when he first arrives.

“We look at him over the course of 30 days and that gives us a chance to evaluate him from A to Z. We take a blood sample, we do physical exams, we watch for what you’d consider to be normal behavior, and when that entire assessment’s complete then we know it’s safe to introduce him to the other animals in our collection,” Siddall tells News 4.

The pup, which will be named with the help of Aquarium staff next month, joins several other Harbor and Gray seals at the Acquarium of Niagara, including Zara, who is also 6-months-old.

“She was just born here at Aquarium this past summer so he’ll have a little playmate built in which is really exciting,” Siddall says.