LT Cordy Glenn says he won’t play Sunday Vs. Broncos

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Head Coach Sean McDermott stood at the podium on Friday and expressed concerned left tackle Cordy Glenn wouldn’t be able to play on Sunday when the Bills host the Broncos.

“We’ll know a little bit more today about Cordy. Probably not so much as confident as I am in Shaq (Lawson) at this point in the progress that Shaq has made,” McDermott said. “Similar to Marcell (Dareus), with Cordy, we’re going to evaluate, and see how it continues to improve as we go throughout the weekend.”

After sitting out practice again, Glenn stood at his locker and told reporters he wasn’t going to play, meaning rookie Dion Dawkins will start in his place.

“It’s just not ready to go this week so I’m just going to keep attacking the rehab and doing it over and over again and see how it feels,” Glenn said.

Cordy Glenn says he will NOT play this week. @news4buffalo Adds he is rehabbing both feet. — Shannon Shepherd (@shannshep4) September 22, 2017

Like Dareus, Glenn suffered an ankle injury in the Bills’ 9-3 loss to Carolina in Week 2. It’s the second foot injury of the year for the left tackle, who continues to work back from a left foot injury he sustained during training camp last year.

After practicing the first few days of camp this year, in August Glenn received a shot in his foot to deal with soreness and didn’t see any game action until the preseason finale against the Lions.

“It’s frustrating, at the same time you have to keep working and stay with the process,” the left tackled added. “Keep going and keep pushing at it and that’s what I’m going to continue to do.”

Dareus, who played the fewest snaps among the defensive line in the Bills season opening win over the Jets, finished the game against the Panthers but only saw action on 17 plays.

Friday injury report: pic.twitter.com/20mqVneh2e — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 22, 2017

Through the first two weeks, McDermott has used a steady rotation on the defensive line in an effort to “keep guys fresh.”

“That’s part of the reason why you do that,” the head coach said. “It does help in that regard. Marcell is a good player. If he doesn’t in fact play, we’ll certainly miss him. That said, we have confidence in the guys that are behind him and around him at the position.”