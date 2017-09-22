Man charged with making bombs in Wheatfield pleads guilty

Related Coverage Wheatfield man indicted for making bombs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Niagara Falls man has pleaded guilty to a bomb charge for an incident that cost him his leg in July 2015.

Michael O’Neill, 47, of Niagara Falls, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a destructive device in U.S. District Court.

On July 21, 2015, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at a Walmore Road address in Wheatfield. Emergency personnel who arrived at the scene discovered O’Neill with a “significant” injury to his lower left leg, the result of an explosion. O’Neill was taken by Mercy Flight to ECMC where his left leg was amputated below the knee.

The Erie County Bomb Squad then entered the unattached garage of the residence and discovered what appeared to be an area where explosive devices were being made. Explosive powder and BB pellets were in plain view.

Bomb Squad personnel discovered six destructive devices inside of the garage.

Later that day, O’Neill told investigators that he had watched a video on YouTube regarding stump removal and had “made a couple M80s”.

When the explosion occurred, O’Neill said he was using extra materials from the M80s to “male something”. He told authorities he was using a heat gun, which ignited what he was making. O’Neill then dropped the item he was making on the floor of the garage and attempted to stomp it out when it exploded.

O’Neill faces a maximum of ten years in prison and a $10,000 fine when he is sentenced Dec. 11.