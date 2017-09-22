New bill would ban employee microchips in New York

Related Coverage Company in Wisconsin letting employees get microchips implanted

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A New York lawmaker wants to ban the use of microchips to track workers.

Tony Avella, of the 11th Senate District, introduced the bill that would prevent companies from forcing their employees to have a microchip implanted as a condition of employment.

Several states have already adopted a similar law.

Avella says it’s imperative that New York join them to ensure citizen integrity is not compromised.

