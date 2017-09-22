New York State Police will host open house on Saturday

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York State Police will hold an open house Saturday at the new Clarence station in honor of NYSP’s 100-year Centennial.

The open house will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the station, 196 Trooper Kevin P. Dobson Way, in Clarence.

The open house will include activities and demonstrations and is a “fun family event”.

K-9 demonstrations and aviation and special operations response team shows will start at 11:30 a.m.

Events will include: Robot Demonstrations, NYSP Horse Mounted Detail, Classic State Police vehicles, Current NYSP patrol vehicles, NYSP Motorcycles Unit and motorcycle safety education, Aviation Display and landing, Special Operations Response Team Display.

Food and snacks will be available.

 

