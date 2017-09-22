Police, community members come together for “Community Police Speak-Out”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Members of the community and community police came together Friday night at the area’s first “Community Police Speak-Out” event.

The event was held at the Delavan-Grider Community Center. The Youth Community Action Network, an organization which helps develop leaderships skills for teens in Buffalo and Lackawanna through community engagement activities, was in attendance.

Teens were able to share their experiences in different ways with officers.

The event was inspired by the teens themselves.