Police: Dead dogs found in home after 45-50 days

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police made a grim discovery while responding to a trespassing report in Niagara Falls.

Officers in the city went to a vacant home on 20th St. on September 13.

There, two dead dogs were found upstairs in a back bedroom.

When the owner of the house arrived, he said that the hound mixes belonged to his daughter, and police say the daughter confirmed that to be correct.

According to a veterinarian, the dogs had been dead for roughly 45-50 days. One of them had an electronic collar, which shocked the dog if it barked.

The woman was charged with two felony counts of animal cruelty.

In the past, police had gone to that home, and the one behind it, in relation to animal cruelty cases. The same person owns both buildings.

Four dogs were taken from the two locations in the past eight months.