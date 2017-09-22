Puerto Rico dam fails; evacuations begin along Guajataca River

(CNN) – All people living near the Guajataca River in northwest Puerto Rico should evacuate immediately because of an “imminent dam break,” the National Weather Service in San Juan said Friday afternoon.
“All Areas surrounding the Guajataca River should evacuate NOW. Their lives are in DANGER! Please SHARE!” an earlier tweet said.
About 70,000 people in the area of the Guajataca Dam have been told to evacuate, National Guard spokeswoman Yennifer Alvarez told CNN’s Leyla Santiago. Buses have been brought in to help people leave.
Speaking on CNN’s “Out Front” with Erin Burnett, Puerto Rican Secretary of State Luis Gerardo Rivera Marín said the evacuations are difficult because the island was heavily damaged by Hurricane Maria, which struck earlier this week. Many parts of Puerto Rico are flooded and more than 3 million people don’t have electricity.
Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said the island’s energy grid took such a severe blow that restoring power could take months. He called Maria the “most devastating storm to hit the island in this century, if not modern history.”
Lopez is worried about her parents, brother and other members of her family who live in San German on the island’s southwest.
She said she last spoke to them shortly after Maria made landfall.
Even over the landline telephone, she said she could hear the wind howling.
“It sounded so scary. They described the sound of the wind as like the noise of an airplane taking off,” Lopez said.
Other families describe similar anxiety.
“There isn’t much you can do under the circumstances but hunker down… keep your radio on, keep your family together, pray, light a few candles and wait for the winds to die down,” said David Galarza, a New York resident who grew up in Puerto Rico. His father, sisters and other family members still live there.
Galarza sent his family a package via FedEx on Monday, and spoke to his sister Tuesday, before the storm hit. “D batteries are in high demand, flashlights obviously… I sent them portable fans and a portable radio,” he said.
Other families and friends are searching online, posting messages and photographs on Facebook, and calling the offices of elected officials.
Waiting for word
Even high-profile celebrities are caught up in the quest for answers. Natural disasters have a way of demolishing artificial demarcation lines.
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Thursday night that she had not heard from “half her family” in Puerto Rico.
“The island is suffering a great tragedy right now,” Sotomayor told CNN’s Nia-Malika Henderson, while speaking on a panel at the Democracy at a Crossroads National Summit held at the Newseum.
“Myself personally and the rest of my family, we are exceedingly concerned. We ask for your prayers.”
Carolina Rivera, who won the primary for a New York City Council seat, says she has not been able to contact her elderly grandparents in Aguadilla.
Others are also trying to desperately get information about aging relatives.
Maria Miranda posted on Facebook, seeking information about her father, Jorge Miranda, in the Alzheimer’s disease wing at the Ryder Hospital in Humacao. The hospital had no food or water, and emergency lines were not working, she posted.
“It is (done) in the blackness of the night,” he said. “There’s lack of energy, especially in the mountain regions where the winds were higher speeds.”
The NWS issued a flash-flood notice for the towns of Isabela and Quebradillas, which are about 6 miles apart. Isabela has about 45,000 people, Quebradillas 25,000 people.
The dam was constructed by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority to create a lake that provides drinking water to residents of the area, according to the US Geological Survey.