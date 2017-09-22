Puerto Rico dam fails; evacuations begin along Guajataca River

Other families describe similar anxiety.

“There isn’t much you can do under the circumstances but hunker down… keep your radio on, keep your family together, pray, light a few candles and wait for the winds to die down,” said David Galarza, a New York resident who grew up in Puerto Rico. His father, sisters and other family members still live there.

Galarza sent his family a package via FedEx on Monday, and spoke to his sister Tuesday, before the storm hit. “D batteries are in high demand, flashlights obviously… I sent them portable fans and a portable radio,” he said.

Other families and friends are searching online, posting messages and photographs on Facebook, and calling the offices of elected officials.

Waiting for word

Even high-profile celebrities are caught up in the quest for answers. Natural disasters have a way of demolishing artificial demarcation lines.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Thursday night that she had not heard from “half her family” in Puerto Rico.

“The island is suffering a great tragedy right now,” Sotomayor told CNN’s Nia-Malika Henderson, while speaking on a panel at the Democracy at a Crossroads National Summit held at the Newseum.

“Myself personally and the rest of my family, we are exceedingly concerned. We ask for your prayers.”

Carolina Rivera, who won the primary for a New York City Council seat, says she has not been able to contact her elderly grandparents in Aguadilla.

Others are also trying to desperately get information about aging relatives.

Maria Miranda posted on Facebook, seeking information about her father, Jorge Miranda, in the Alzheimer’s disease wing at the Ryder Hospital in Humacao. The hospital had no food or water, and emergency lines were not working, she posted.

“It is (done) in the blackness of the night,” he said. “There’s lack of energy, especially in the mountain regions where the winds were higher speeds.”