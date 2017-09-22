South Korean media say North might test nuke in Pacific

The Associated Press Published:
People walk past a public TV screen showing a file footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during news on North's missile launch, in Tokyo, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean media report North Korea’s top diplomat says his country may test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean to fulfill leader Kim Jong Un’s vow to take the “highest-level” action against the United States.

Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho comments Thursday on the sidelines of a United Nations gathering followed an extraordinary direct statement by Kim in response to President Donald Trump’s threat to “totally destroy” the North.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reports that Ri told reporters in New York that a response “could be the most powerful detonation of an H-bomb in the Pacific.”

Ri reportedly added that “We have no idea about what actions could be taken as it will be ordered by leader Kim Jong Un.”

Such a test would be considered a major provocation by Washington and its allies.

