Two dogs found dead, starved in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)- 20-year-old Camilya Joseph is charged with two felony counts of Aggravated Animal Abuse after police say they discovered two deceased dogs in a vacant home.

Police say the dogs belonged to Joseph, who is the daughter of the property owner.

Officers were responding to a trespassing call at the home on 20th street near Walnut Avenue, when they made the gruesome discovery in an upstairs bedroom.

The hound mixes had been dead for approximately 45 days according to police; their bodies were found Sept. 13.

Investigators tell News 4 the animals were kept in locked metal cages without access to food or water.

“It made me sick. Just literally sick to my stomach, when I found out what had happened to the two dogs. It was just horrible, ” says Lori Swagerty, who lives two houses down from the vacant property.

Swagerty says she never heard any barking.

According to police, one of the animals was wearing an electric collar, designed to shock the dog if it makes noise.

“It’s a very disturbing case, but I can’t say that it’s not something we’ve seen before,” says Niagara Falls Police Chief Bryan DalPorto.

Police say this is not the first time animal cruelty investigators have been called to the property.

Within the last eight months, police say four dogs were taken from the building and another property nearby, which is owned by the same person.

Joseph was arriagned on her charges and was in the Niagara County Jail as of Friday afternoon.

DalPorto would like to see repeat animal abusers prohibited from owning pets if they’re found guilty of their charges.