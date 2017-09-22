Williamsville man charged with drunk driving after previous conviction

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Williamsville man was accused of drunk driving after a previous conviction.

Joseph Lops, 49, was stopped on Route 33 in Cheektowaga after New York State Police say he was speeding.

According to Troopers, Lops’ blood-alcohol content was .21 percent, which is more than two times the legal limit.

In the last 10 years, Lops had been convicted of DWI, leading to an Aggravated DWI charge against him.

In addition to felonies, Lops was also charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation and numerous vehicle and traffic violations.