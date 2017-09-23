5 Questions with Jordan Poyer

This week on Five Questions, Buffalo Kickoff LIVE caught up with safety Jordan Poyer, who is a big reason why the Bills secondary has yet to allow a receiving touchdown this season.

Buffalo Kickoff Live: Your first job was working at a veterinary hospital. What was the wildest or coolest animal ever had to help work on?

Jordan Poyer: “Probably a chimpanzee. It was just getting some shots but it was cool to hold one in your hand and interact with it. They’re pretty cool animals.”

BKL: You were quite the baseball player growing up. You were drafted by the Miami Marlins. Your idol was Derek Jeter and he just bought the Marlins. If Jeter called you tomorrow and said ‘Hey Jordan come suit up for the Marlins,’ what would your answer be?

JP: “Jeet how much you paying me? Baseball has always been a love of mine but I love my teammates here. I think I’d have to turn that one down.”

BKL: You’re tattooed almost from head to toe. What’s the most meaningful piece of ink you have on your body?”

JP: “My favorite one is probably my daughter, Aliya Ann. She was born on Decemeber 30th. This is the first time she grabbed my hand.”

BKL: Last question for you — we know the secondary is a pretty tight unit. Where do you guys hang out, what do you like to do and who is the best player on Madden?

JP: “I don’t know about Madden, but in FIFA I’m killing everybody. We haven’t had a chance to see who it taking L’s in Madden. We hang out at Micah’s because he’s got all the money — he’s got the houses, the cars and all that. You guys want to come hang out, come hang out at Micah’s.”

Poyer and the Bills battle the Broncos at 1 p.m. on Sunday at New Era Field

Images Courtesy: Getty Images