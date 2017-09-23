Buffalo city worker stabs dog out for a walk on Saturday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo police arrested a city worker Saturday morning after a woman out for a walk says he stabbed her dog.

The incident began near Mineral Spring Road and Frank Avenue. South District officers say 46-year-old James Craddock got out of a city vehicle, exchanged words with the woman and then stabbed her dog.

Two other individuals fled in the city vehicle but were apprehended a short time later in the 1300 block of South Park Avenue.

Chaddock was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing. He is a seasonal park employee for the city of Buffalo. Police did not say if the other two people involved were charged.

The dog was transported to a veterinarian clinic in Orchard Park and is undergoing surgery.